Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 30 November, 2022

30 November, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
112/4 (25.2 ov)

3rd ODI
Yet To Bat

112/4 (25.2 ov) - R/R 4.42

Play In Progress

Najibullah Zadran - 27

Ibrahim Zadran - 28

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ibrahim Zadran Batting 51 65 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Maheesh Theekshana 3 0 14 0
Wanindu Hasaranga 2.2 0 15 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 112/4 (25.2)

55 (55) R/R: 4.92

Najibullah Zadran 27(35) S.R (77.14)

lbw b Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: SL vs AFG 3rd ODI at Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Follow for live score and updates from the third ODI in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi pose with the ODI series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the third one-day international on Thursday.

The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener and the second match was washed out in Pallekele.

They have made one change from the rained-off match, with debutant Noor Ahmad coming in for Yamin Ahmadzai.

The Afghans earned a direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup after they and the hosts took five Super League points each on Sunday.

Sri Lanka’s chances of automatic qualification for the tournament took a serious hit as they lie 10th in the Super League points table.

Sri Lanka made two changes, with Dunith Wellalage and Asitha Fernando replacing Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 14:41:47 IST

