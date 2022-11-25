Sri Lanka and Afghanistan both had disappointing T20 World Cup campaigns and would be eager to turn things around in this bilateral series. After Afghanistan’s exit, Mohammed Nabi announced he was stepping down as captain with batter Hashmatullah Shahidi stepping in.

Sri Lanka have stuck with Dasun Shanaka who has a good win record at home. For the hosts, most of the news recently have been around off-field activity. It has almost brushed their Asia Cup triumph under the carpet.

For both these teams, in ODI Super League, an eye is set on direct qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India. Afghanistan, seventh with 100 points, find themselves in a good place to take that spot.

Sri Lanka, on 62 points, are two spots beneath the West Indies. Results in the next three ODIs could have a big bearing on their fate.

