Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Highlights: Afghanistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 268 before Ibrahim Zadran's run-a-ball 98 helps them chase the target down with six wickets and 19 deliveries to spare.

SL vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE Score and Updates. AFP

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan At Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 02 June, 2023

02 June, 2023
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

268/10 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

269/4 (46.5 ov)

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Highlights: Afghanistan won the toss in the series-opening ODI and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka on Friday despite the absence of Rashid Khan. The star legspinner was ruled out with a lower-back injury but is expected to be back in action for the last game of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka also had injury concerns, with legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out because of a foot problem.

As expected, Sri Lanka handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana after his breakout performances in the Indian Premier League and also gave legspinner Dushan Hemantha his first ODI cap.

Sri

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan to miss first two ODIs due to injury, expected to feature in final game

Sri

Ibrahim Zadran stars in Afghanistan’s six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

Sri Lanka is using the series against Afghanistan to prepare the World Cup qualifying tournament after failing to secure an automatic spot based on its ICC ranking.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: June 02, 2023 19:20:07 IST

