Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis tests positive for COVID-19 in Australia ahead of T20I series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 8th, 2022
  • 16:56:24 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's opening batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia days before the start of a five-match T20 tournament, his country's cricket board said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old took a routine test on Monday, and a source from Sri Lanka Cricket told AFP that he would miss at least the first two matches of the series, which starts Friday.

File image Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. AP

File image Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. AP

"Mendis is currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and placed in isolation since Monday," the board said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's stand-in coach Rumesh Ratnayake, who was also down with the virus, joined the team two days ago after making a full recovery, the board added.

Mendis returned to international cricket last month after appealing a 12-month ban for breaching coronavirus regulations while touring England last year.

The first two T20 matches will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 11 and 13 February, followed by one match in Canberra and two in Melbourne.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 08, 2022 16:56:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Justin Langer refuses 'morally inappropriate' bonus due to CA's massive COVID-19 job cuts
First Cricket News

Justin Langer refuses 'morally inappropriate' bonus due to CA's massive COVID-19 job cuts

Langer has refused a handsome bonus as he found it "morally inappropriate" to accept it at a time when Cricket Australia witnessed massive job cuts due to COVID-19.

India vs West Indies: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors

The three-match ODI series, scheduled from 6 to 11 February, will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association said on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: Opted out of auction as I didn't want to spend 22 weeks in bio-bubble, says Mitchell Starc
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Opted out of auction as I didn't want to spend 22 weeks in bio-bubble, says Mitchell Starc

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player has only featured in two IPL seasons, bagging 37 wickets in 27 matches.