Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends RSWS Semi-final 2 HIGHLIGHTS: SL-L win by 14 runs; to play final against IND-L

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Semi final-2, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, HIGHLIGHTS: Sri Lanka Legends have won by 14 runs and will play the final against India Legends on Saturday

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka Legends will be up against West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. The Sri Lanka Legends team had topped the points table with 18 points in the kitty while the Caribbean side had finished fourth with 12 points.

The winner of this game will play India Legends in the final on Saturday.

