Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends RSWS Semi-final 2 HIGHLIGHTS: SL-L win by 14 runs; to play final against IND-L

That's it from our end for this game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the tournament
Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Semi final-2, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, HIGHLIGHTS: Sri Lanka Legends have won by 14 runs and will play the final against India Legends on Saturday
A dot ball to finish the proceedings and Sri Lanka Legends have defeated West Legends by 14 runs. The Sri Lankan side will now play the final against India Legends on Saturday
SIX! A low full toss and Jerome Taylor hammers it over long off. 16 needed off 3 now
The Sri Lanka Legends pacers bringing some excitement to the game with key wickets in the death overs! We have an exciting finish to the game!#SLLvsWIL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/tqLLtpMAZW— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022
A brilliant over from Isuru Udana. West Indies Legends now need 22 runs in the final over to make a place in the final
WICKET! A wicket and that's an important one. Narsingh Deonarine throws his bat on that fuller delivery, outside off but he gest an outside edge and is caught at short third man for 63 off 39
WICKET! Here's the wicket that Sri Lanka Legends needed. Danza Hyatt wanted to go for a big shot but misses it and Gunaratne sends him back for 17 off 19
Terrific from the Matara Mauler @Sanath07 ! Brings the Sri Lanka Legends ahead in the game! Uphill task for the @Windieslegends with 99 needed in the final 10 overs.#SLLvsWIL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/SsvOB3jXUN— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022
Narsingh Deonarine got a boundary in that one to complete his fifty. The West Indies Legends team is still in the hunt
WICKET! Now, Dilshan gets a wicket. He tosses it up to William Perkins who plays it straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket region and goes back for 2 off 3
WICKET! Sanath Jayasuriya has two in two. Full and straight to Kirk Edwards, breaching his defense as the right-hander has been cleaned up for a 0 on the very first ball
WICKET! West Indies have lost another one as Dwayne Smith has been trapped in front of the stumps while trying to sweep a fuller delivery from Jayasuriya. He is gone for 23 off 24
WICKET! Sri Lanka Legends have the breakthrough. Brian Lara is gone for 17 off 11. The left-handed batter has been cleaned up by Kulasekara
WICKET! Chamara Silva is gone for 7. A perfect delivery from Benn as he comes round the wicket, tosses it up, pitches it outside off and the right-hander tries to defend that on front foot but gets a slight outside edge and is caught by the wicket-keeper
WICKET! West Indies Legends have the first wicket as Mahela Udawatte tries to work that length delivery, outside leg, behind but only manages to feather it to the wicket-keeper behind. He is gone for 15 off 11
PREVIEW: Sri Lanka Legends will be up against West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. The Sri Lanka Legends team had topped the points table with 18 points in the kitty while the Caribbean side had finished fourth with 12 points.
The winner of this game will play India Legends in the final on Saturday.
