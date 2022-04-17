Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Cricket beefs up coaching ahead of Test series against Bangladesh

  • Agence France-Presse
  • April 17th, 2022
  • 11:07:02 IST

Sri Lanka announced four new coaching staff Sunday to assist new head coach Chris Silverwood ahead of next month's two-match Test series in Bangladesh.

Former Sri Lankan Test player Naveed Nawaz was named assistant coach for a two-year period, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Chris Silverwood was earlier appointed as Sri Lanka head coach. AP

Nawaz had been the head coach of the Bangladesh junior team which won the Under 19 World Cup in 2020.

The cricket board also announced specialist coaches Chaminda Vaas for fast bowling, Piyal Wijetunge for spin and Manoj Abeywickrama for fielding.

The first Test begins on 15 May in Chittagong, followed by a Dhaka fixture from 23 May.

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 11:07:02 IST

