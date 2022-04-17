Sri Lanka Cricket beefs up coaching ahead of Test series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka announced four new coaching staff Sunday to assist new head coach Chris Silverwood ahead of next month's two-match Test series in Bangladesh.

Former Sri Lankan Test player Naveed Nawaz was named assistant coach for a two-year period, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Nawaz had been the head coach of the Bangladesh junior team which won the Under 19 World Cup in 2020.

The cricket board also announced specialist coaches Chaminda Vaas for fast bowling, Piyal Wijetunge for spin and Manoj Abeywickrama for fielding.

The first Test begins on 15 May in Chittagong, followed by a Dhaka fixture from 23 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.