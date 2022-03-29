SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to start afresh under Kane Williamson and minus the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan. They have lapped up Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar in the mega auctions and with young players like Abdul Samad and Umran Malik already in the ranks, they have invested heavily in young talent.

As far as their bowling is concerned, they look well-stocked with left-arm quick Marco Jansen being part of the side. Apart from him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan will also bolster their chances and have the experience to get the job done for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Rajasthan Royals had a very busy IPL 2022 auction and filled in plenty of holes. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are the batting powerhouse at the top. They have plenty of options in the bowling ranks as well with R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal taking up the mantle. They have a team that can make it to the top four if they play to their potential.

Rajasthan Royals spent a huge amount on Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal and towards the end of the auction, they snapped up a number of handy all-rounders in Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham and this gives them a lot of balance if need be. Trent Boult too is a great addition to the bowling side.

Probable XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

