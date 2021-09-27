IPL 2021, SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates: Rajasthan aim for fourth spot on table

Live Score RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Preview: The competition is heating up and RR would look to get crucial points on the board against a struggling SRH side. RR have travelled a roller-coaster in the 2nd leg as well. They snatched victory from jaws of defeat against PBKS but then lost heavily against Delhi Capitals. They need to regroup and come out all guns blazing against SRH. They are languishing second from bottom with eight points and would be desperate for a win. Their batting let them down in the last match. The bowlers did well to restrict DC to 154. They still could have done a better job as it was a slow wicket.

Chasing the target, RR lost Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal and David Miller inside 5 overs and then kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. They never got the momentum going and it built the pressure. Sanju Samson was the lone fighter as he made 70 off 53 balls but he didn't get the required support from the other end.

RR need to be wary of the fact that SRH will have nothing to lose as they have been knocked out and they might play some fearless cricket.

Chris Morris and Evin Lewis missed out in the last match due to niggles and RR would be hoping both are back for the crucial tie.

SRH, on the other hand, would be looking to hit the reset button after a disappointing campaign where they have won just one match from 9 so far. The batting hasn't clicked at all and they couldn't chase down 126 against PBKS in the last match.

Jason Holder (47 off 29) and Wriddhiman Saha (31 off 37) were the shining lights in the chase. They might look to make some changes and give the youngsters a chance in order to build for the next edition. A lot more will be expected in the batting department from senior pros like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, and others.

With SRH having nothing to lose and RR looking to stay in the hunt for the play-offs, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the 40th match of IPL 2021 between SRH and RR

When will the 40th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH and RR take place?

The match between SRH and RR will take place on 27 September 2021.

What is the venue for the SRH and RR match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the SRH and RR match start?

The SRH vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.