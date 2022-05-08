Watch: Virat Kohli disappoints with third golden duck of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli got out for another golden duck, his third of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season as the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter was out in the first ball of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Opening for RCB after the side opted to bat first, Kohli suffered a soft dismissal as he flicked a full delivery by left-arm orthodox J Suchith straight to SRH skipper Kane Williamson standing at mid-wicket.

The 33-year-old batter was expectedly and visibly upset as he did a facepalm in disbelief while walking back to the dugout. The former India and RCB captain is going through one of the worst slumps in form of his career as he has amassed just 216 runs in 11 games.

Golden Duck Vs SRH Today 🙄 Seeing My Idol Like This Is Different Kind Of Pain.😔 But, I Have Trust In My King ❤️ Inshallah KinG_Kohli Comeback Stronger Very Soon✨ So Blasting Comeback Loading On The Card Very Soon_"😀 Best Of Luck @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/EQfPKo74UB — Arbaz Hussain🇵🇰 (@ArbazHus77) May 8, 2022

His previous golden ball duck came against the same outfit less than two weeks ago when RCB were humiliated by the Sunrisers, who bundled them out for 68 to win the match by nine wickets. It was also the first time Kohli suffered back-to-back first-ball dismissals in his career. His first golden duck of the season was against Lucknow Super Giants.

Kohli overall golden ducks in IPL

Against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 2008 ( dismissed by Ashish Nehra)

Against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 2014 (by Sandeep Sharma)

Against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 2017 (by Nathan Coulter-Nile)

vs LSG in Mumbai, 2022 (by Dushmanta Chameera)

vs SRH in Mumbai, 2022 (by Marco Jansen)

vs SRH in Mumbai, 2022 (by J Suchith)

