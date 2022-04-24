IPL 2022: Virat Kohli departs for consecutive golden ducks for first time in IPL

Virat Kohli's stay in the middle as a batter lasted just one ball on Saturday in the Royal Challengers vs Surisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 clash, and with that, for the first time in his career, the former India captain was dismissed for a golden duck in successive IPL matches.

It was also the second consecutive duck for Kohli. On 19 April against Lucknow Super Giants, he suffered the same fate, a first-ball duck.

Kohli's dismissal against Sunrisers came in the second over of the match as pacer Marco Jansen picked up three wickets in that over including that of Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. RCB eventually were bowled out for 68 and SRH won the match by nine wickets. They completed the chase in eight overs.

In the eight matches so far this season, Kohli has only scored 119 runs at an average of 17. His scores in IPL 2022 so far read: 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0.

1 - @RCBTweets' Virat Kohli has now been dismissed off the first ball in each of his last two @IPL innings, making it the first instance of him recording a golden duck in consecutive games in the competition. Blank.#RCBvSRH #IPL2022 #TATAIPL — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 23, 2022

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday defend Kohli and said the cricketer is doing all he can to regain his form.

"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder's hands," Bangar said.

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward."

Earlier, former India coach Ravi Shastri had said that Kohli was "overcooked" and needs a break from the game.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain,” Shastri told Star Sports.

