Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) boosted their playoffs hopes with an 8-wicket win over Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday in IPL 2023. Apart from RCB strengthening their playoffs chances, the game also witnessed two centuries. Heinrich Klaasen made 104 off 51 balls as SRH scored 186/5 batting first. In reply, Virat Kohli smashed 100 off 63 as RCB won with four balls to spare.

The game witnessed a number of IPL records being broken, while a few feats took place for the first time.

Stats from the SRH vs RCB match:

1 — With Kohli and Klaasen smashing individual hundreds, it was the first instance of batters from both sides making a century in an IPL match. Earlier on two occasions, there have been more than one century during an innings in IPL — Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2016 against Gujarat Lions and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2019 against RCB.

6 — With his century against SRH, Kohli has now equalled Chris Gayle’s record of most hundreds (6) in IPL history. He is also the only Indian to score seven centuries in all T20s. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have six tons to their names.

5 — Heinrich Klaasen is the fifth SRH batter to score a century in IPL. All five tons for the franchise have been scored by overseas batters.

872 — Kohli and Faf du Plessis have together scored 872 runs in IPL 2023 so far, the most for an opening pair in IPL history.

