Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Fresh after their morale-boosting win over the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep up their winning momentum when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players after Match 49 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 4 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore players after Match 49 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 4 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad looked solid with five wins on the bounce, but their campaign has lost steam with three consecutive losses.

SRH's bowling has been a concern in the recent games and despite having all bases covered, they have not gone the distance. However, the biggest concern for the Hyderabad-based franchise has been the form of their captain Kane Williamson, who has just not been able to get going this season. It will be interesting to see if they try Rahul Tripathi as an opener. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have been solid in the middle order and they would be even more effective if given a platform.

There are only four games left and if SRH are harbouring any hopes of making it to the playoffs, they need to get back to winning ways, starting this match.

It will not be an easy proposition for them as RCB seem to have hit their stride post their win over Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli has found some form, but he will need to improve his strike-rate and give support to Faf du Plessis. Bangalore's middle order failed in the last match and barring Dinesh Karthik, none of the other batters have been consistent.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling came real good in the last encounter against the Chennai Super Kings. Josh Hazlewood has worked wonders with the new ball while Harshal Patel has been awesome in the death overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 09:22:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals

Here's the head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update

Here's weather update for Pune during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

GT vs PBKS Match 48 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings