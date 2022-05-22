SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the two teams that have already been knocked out of IPL 2022, will lock horns in their last league match of the season at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (22 May).

Since both the sides have already been eliminated, it will be interesting to see if they try out a number of new players ahead of next season. Punjab could hand out opportunities to Shahrukh Khan, Benny Howell and Raj Bawa. Shahrukh has not had the best of seasons and Raj Bawa could not get going in the initial few matches of the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, who had his worst IPL season, has flown back to New Zealand for the birth of his child. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the side and SRH could try out Glenn Phillips instead of Williamson.

They too can give opportunities to players who have been on the sidelines all season and we could see the likes of Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad and others get their opportunity in this match.

Both squads had enough chances to make it to the playoffs, but they struggled to find the right combination and never could get momentum on their side all season. Barring a few players on either team, a number of big names and hefty purchases underperformed. There will also be pressure on the management, especially the Anil Kumble-led Punjab Kings support staff to retain their spot next season.

However, keeping all these factors aside, both the sides would be keen to put in their best effort for one last time this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

