Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to host Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, 9 April 2023. While Punjab Kings continue to remain in their best form after gaining two back-to-back wins this season over Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, SRH are still looking forward to registering their first win to gain a better spot on the points table.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Hyderabad have already lost their previous two matches against Rajasthan and Lucknow Super Giants. Ahead of the game, let’s take a look at the teams’ head-to-head record and weather predictions for the day.

SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-head record

Both the teams have played a total of 20 games so far with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 13 matches and Punjab Kings winning the remaining 7 matches.

SRH vs PBKS weather prediction

With sunny weather for the day, the maximum temperature can reach up to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum up to 27 degrees Celsius. There is no probability of precipitation.

Here are all the details related to live streaming SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 match:

SRH vs PBKS match date

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take place on 9 April, Sunday.

SRH vs PBKS match location

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

SRH vs PBKS live streaming

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

SRH vs PBKS full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathee.