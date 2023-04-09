Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

SRH vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad collect first win of season

SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad collected their first two points of the season, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings at toss during match 14 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 9th April 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 09 April, 2023

09 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

143/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 14
Sunrisers Hyderabad

145/2 (17.1 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets

Preview: Punjab Kings will look to make it three wins in three games when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SRH are winless after their first two matches, having lost to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS, meanwhile, got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their first two matches.

Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS skipper, has been the team’s highest run-scorer with 126 runs, while Nathan Ellis leads Punjab’s bowling charts with five wickets.

SRH were boosted by the return of new skipper Aiden Markram ahead of their second match, but the South African endured a first-ball duck in the game against LSG.

Having failed to put up huge totals in both their games so far, SRH will hope to put away their batting worries, and come up with an impressive all-round display against PBKS.

Squads: 

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Harry Brook, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Samarth Vyas, T Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Ratee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, M Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 23:15:45 IST

