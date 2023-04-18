Mumbai Indians on Tuesday got possibly their biggest breakthrough in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Tim David took a spectacular catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal for 48, off Riley Meredith’s delivery.

SRH were set a target of 193 against MI, but regular wickets kept hurting SRH’s momentum. Agarwal was the lone fighter among Hyderabad’s top-order batters , with skipper Aiden Markram (22) getting a start but failing to capitalise on it.

Agarwal was involved in a 46-run stand with Markram for the third wicket after Jason Behrendorff struck twice within the first four overs, and courtesy a calm and composed knock, Agarwal was looking well set for a 50-plus score.

And while Abhishek Sharma departed early, Agarwal was once again involved in another productive stand, a 55-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket.

In the 15th over, Agarwal looked to go bog over the long-on boundary, but found Tim David, the fielder, running to his right, taking the catch at long-on.

That was not the only catch by Tim David, who had just a few moments earlier, taken a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen for 36.

