Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday (18 April) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both teams suffered some losses at the start of the tournament before bouncing back in style. Coincidentally, both Hyderabad and Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing. Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL match, check out the head-to-head records between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians and the live-streaming details for the game.

SRH vs MI: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, both teams have almost neck-to-neck scores. They have competed against each other in 19 matches, out of which MI won 10 games, while Hyderabad won nine matches.

SRH vs MI weather prediction

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius on 18 April, while the minimum temperature can dip to 25 degrees Celsius. With the weather likely to remain mostly sunny and very warm, wind speed is expected to range from 22 km/hour.

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will take place on 18 April, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can I watch the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on TV?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

SRH vs MI full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Aiden Markram (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, and Anmolpreet Singh.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, and Raghav Goyal.

