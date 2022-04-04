SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for their first win of the season whey they take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbia on Monday (4 April).

SRH are at the bottom of the points table after being pulverised by Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the IPL 2022.

Barring Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar, no batter could get cracking. They need a far better performance from the players for their upcoming game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are high on confidence after snatching a fantastic win against Chennai Super Kings. In their last outing, LSG chased down a total of over 200 runs successfully. They will also be bolstered as Jason Holder is now available for selection.

However, KL Rahul would want his bowlers to step up and be counted as they have not been at their best in the first two matches. Avesh Khan has not had a good start this season, and he now needs to put up a better show.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

