SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Sunrisers Hyderabad are back on track. After losing their first couple of games, the Hyderabad-based outfit has made a mark with successive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The Kane Williamson-led side will now square off against a powerful Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will take place at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on 15 April.

KKR enter this contest on the back of a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. They would want to bounce back in this outing against a confident SRH unit.

KKR’s top order needs to be far-more consistent and opener Venkatesh Iyer has to kick on after his half-century against the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see if KKR persist with Ajinkya Rahane or look at other options to give them a fast start in the powerplay overs.

The side's bowling took a beating in the last match against Delhi Capitals and needs to be far better. A lot of their plans hinge around Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Pat Cummins and Umesh Yadav need to create the impact in the opening and middle overs.

For SRH, their bowling has been solid in their two wins so far. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked sharp under lights and he could be a threat for the KKR batters. Marco Jansen is a handy inclusion, but Umran Malik needs to be more economical. SRH's batting order found a good opening combination in Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. Nicholas Pooran is slowly finding his touch, but the side would be missing the services of Washington Sundar for a couple of games.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.