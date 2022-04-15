SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

After a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have turned the tables brilliantly with two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. This should keep SRH high on confidence when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on 15 April.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, enter this contest after being beaten by the Delhi Capitals in the last match by 44 runs. While their previous outing at the Brabourne Stadium halted their winning run, the side is still a powerful unit with 3 wins under their belt.
Both KKR and SRH have some terrific batters and bowlers in their squad, making it a cracker of a contest between the two teams.
Ahead of the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:
SRH vs KKR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.
SRH vs KKR Live Streaming
The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
SRH vs KKR Match Details
The SRH vs KKR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 15 April, at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson
Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH vs KKR Probable XIs:
SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
