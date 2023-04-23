Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off tomorrow in the 34th match of this IPL season. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table: SRH, with two wins in six matches, are at the second-last spot and DC, with just a single win in their six matches, are at the last spot.

While DC would want to win tomorrow’s contest to keep their slender playoff hopes alive by winning most of their remaining matches, SRH will also look to avoid slipping further on the points table to the last spot.

SRH vs DC: Head-to-head

SRH and DC have locked horns 21 times in IPL history. Hyderabad have had the better of Delhi albeit narrowly by winning 11 games. Delhi, meanwhile, have clinched 10 matches. Delhi would want to settle the record straight when the teams meet in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC: Hyderabad weather prediction

No rain has been forecasted for tomorrow. The temperature will stay around 24 degrees Celsius in the evening when the SRH vs DC 2023 match is supposed to take place.

When is the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?

SRH vs DC 2023 match will be played at 7:30 pm on 24 April (Monday).

Where will the SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match be played?

The SRH vs DC 2023 match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can we live stream SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?

The SRH vs DC 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where can we watch SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match?

The SRH vs DC 2023 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network channels.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Aiden Markram (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, and Anmolpreet Singh.

Delhi Capitals – David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

