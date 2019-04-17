Auto Refresh
SRH vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Bairstow guides Sunrisers to six-wicket win
Date: Wednesday, 17 April, 2019 23:50 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 33 Match Result Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
David Warner is the Man of the Match for his blistering innings of 50 off 25 balls!
Warner: They're a fantastic ground and we appreciate their support. We've been a bit hesitant in our chases sometimes. The wicket was a bit two-paced. Credit to Jonny, we've mixed-and-matched well. It's always great. Fantastic support not just from Australia, but also from India.
SIX! SRH win by 6 wickets!
Bairstow finishes it off in style and he hammers one over long on, off Karn. He pumps his fist in air in delight. He carries his bat through and remains not out on 61. A much needed win for the SRH this. It looked like CSK missed MS Dhoni's captaincy and may be his batting as well.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Hooda perishes, looking to finish it off quickly. Again goes for a loft but helps it straight into the hands of the long off fielder. Just 2 needed though.
FIFTY for Bairstow! He's played really sensibly. Mixed caution with aggression really well. Three fours and two sixes in his innings.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Williamson departs!
Tahir is on his bike, celebrating. It gripped and turned and the extra bounce surprised Williamson, who ended up spooning it back to Tahir for a caught and bowled. Williamson looked to push it off the back foot but was surprised by the slowness of the delivery.
Williamson c and b Tahir 3(5)
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Warner departs! A big wicket for Chahar and CSK! It's the slower delivery, Warner looks to go downtown again but is done in by change of pace. He hits it straight to mid off. But he has done his job here and it's time for the other batsmen to make sure they finish this off!
D Warner c du Plessis b Chahar 50(25)
SRH Score latest updates
FIFTY for Warner! FOURS! Warner going great guns, pulls a short delivery from Chahar over square leg for a four and then hammers a forehand tennis shot straight back over the bowler's head. He gets to his 50!
CSK Score latest updates
OUT! Brilliant from Khaleel! CSK losing the plot. It's that cutter outside off, Billings is done in by the change in pace and pushes it uppishly and straight to extra cover. Khaleel gives him a bit of a send off with a flying kiss. CSK losing the plot here.
Sam Billings c Shankar b Khaleel Ahmed 0(4)
CSK Score latest updates
OUT! Two in the over for Rashid! The googly does the trick. Nicely tossed up googly outside off, it's on the length area and spins back in. Jadhav comes forward and looks to flick it to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Jadhav opts for a review as umpire gives it out. Replays show it was clipping leg.
Kedar Jadhav LBW b Rashid Khan 1(2)
CSK Score latest updates
OUT! Umpire's call! Rashid strikes and the last match hero and skipper for the night, Raina departs. It's a straighter one on middle, Raina gets down for a slog sweep but misses. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Rayudu asks Raina to go upstairs but replays show it was clipping the top of stumps.
S Raina lbw b Rashid Khan 13(13)
Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman
CSK Score latest updates
OUT! Shankar strikes straightaway! Back of a length delivery outside off, Du Plessis gives himself room to cut, but is done in by the extra bounce. He ends up edging it to the keeper. Shankar is elated. Both the openers back in the hut now.
S Watson b S Nadeem 31(29)
CSK Score latest updates
OUT! Nadeem strikes! Watson is castled. Watson gives himself room, Nadeem spots it and gives it more air. Watson rocks back to cut but is done in by the flight. He misses and the ball hits the timber. The off stump is uprooted! Nadeem lets out a roar!
SRH vs CSK toss result today: Raina has won the toss and CSK will bat first.
Raina says the record says that batting first is a good options and then their spinners can do the job.
BIG NEWS! MS Dhoni is not playing! Suresh Raina has come out for the toss.
And that brings us to the end of the 33rd match, with SRH moving up a spot in the points table. CSK, though, continue to occupy the top spot despite the six-wicket loss, and will seal their entry into the playoffs should they win their next game against RCB at Bengaluru.
For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodnight!
Kane Williamson: It was a very good all-round performance. We played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over the years and on such surfaces he is a big threat to the opposition. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well.
David Warner is the Man of the Match for his blistering innings of 50 off 25 balls!
Warner: They're a fantastic ground and we appreciate their support. We've been a bit hesitant in our chases sometimes. The wicket was a bit two-paced. Credit to Jonny, we've mixed-and-matched well. It's always great. Fantastic support not just from Australia, but also from India.
Bairstow: Really pleased to be there till the end. It's pretty handy having right and left hand combination (Talking about his and Warner's camaraderie). Today our bowlers did well to restrict them in the last 11 or 12 overs, they're improving in every game. It's a pleasure to play here, in front of these fans with the Orange Army behind us.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
CSK were listless today. They lacked planning, implementation, and leadership. It's an evening they would like to quickly put behind them. Raina triggered the collapse with bat when he played a loose shot against Rashid, and CSK were never in the contest after that. A Warner blitz at the top took the wind out of their sails, and Bairstow stayed there till the end to avoid any surprises. One of those rare one-sided games involving CSK who lose a few but rarely lose so comprehensively. But is it really CSK if Dhoni is not playing. It's a question the team management will be wondering about thinking about their prospects in the coming years when Dhoni won't be around.
Suresh Raina, CSK captain: I think it's a good wake-up call. We didn't capitalise on the start, and lost too many wickets along the way. We should have rotated the strike more in between. He's feeling better now, and might play the next game in Bangalore. He's been giving us a lot of breakthroughs in crucial times, and he's done it today as well. Couple of more games to go, hopefully we can turn things around.
SIX! SRH win by 6 wickets!
Bairstow finishes it off in style and he hammers one over long on, off Karn. He pumps his fist in air in delight. He carries his bat through and remains not out on 61. A much needed win for the SRH this. It looked like CSK missed MS Dhoni's captaincy and may be his batting as well.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Hooda perishes, looking to finish it off quickly. Again goes for a loft but helps it straight into the hands of the long off fielder. Just 2 needed though.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Hooda looking to finish it off now. Charges and lofts it over extra cover, off Karn. Doesn't connect it well but it still runs away.
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 54 , Deepak Hooda 7)
SRH Score latest updates
Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Tahir doing what Tahir does for CSK. Takes the wickets. Keeps them quiet. But he needed a lot more support from the rest of the team. SRH cruising home despite their non-existent middle order.
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 51 , Deepak Hooda 4)
SRH Score latest updates
There was a moment in the over where Hooda charged down the track and hit it uppishly inside out, at that time, the mind went, why do you want to take that risk? Why? He ended up mistiming it to deep cover. SRH managed 5 runs in the over, that's what they need! Bairstow brought up his half century and he's played extremely well!
FIFTY for Bairstow! He's played really sensibly. Mixed caution with aggression really well. Three fours and two sixes in his innings.
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 111/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 48 , Deepak Hooda 2)
SRH Score latest updates
Good stuff from Bairstow and Hooda. Not panicking despite the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Four singles taken along with a two. They require 22 off 36 balls. Should be very easy, need to pick up just the singles. No need to take risks.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Do they change the pitch for Warner and Bairstow whenever they come in to bat? Clearly the two SRH openers have batted on a different plane today. Bairstow makes sure his side don't take the foot off the pedal by going after Karn Sharma and hitting him for two sixes in the over. SRH can navigate home with their eyes closed from here on.
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 44 , Deepak Hooda 0)
SRH Score latest updates
What an over from Tahir, just one run and a wicket off it. He has bowled beautifully. The ball is stopping onto the batsmen and he bowled a beauty to remove Vijay Shankar. Tahir has bowled out, brilliant figures - 4-0-20-2.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Tahir gets his second. What a delivery! Length delivery outside off, zips away. Vijay leans forward and looks to defend but at the last moment looks to run it down to third man because of the turn. He ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper. Tahir sets off on his bike for celebrations.
V Shankar c Billings b Tahir 7(11)
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 43 , Vijay Shankar 7)
SRH Score latest updates
Sensible from SRH and this is what they need. Shankar and Bairstow take two singles each to make it 4 off the over. Easy going.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Do they change the pitch for Warner and Bairstow whenever they come in to bat? Clearly the two SRH openers have batted on a different plane today. Bairstow makes sure his side don't take the foot off the pedal by going after Karn Sharma and hitting him for two sixes in the over. SRH can navigate home with their eyes closed from here on.
After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 100/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 41 , Vijay Shankar 5)
SRH Score latest updates
Looks like Vijay Shankar will play it safe and Bairstow will take the attacking role. Bairstow made sure that Karn Sharma doesn't get settled in and hit him for two sixes in that over. Shankar took two singles. 15 off the over. The required rate is below 4!
SRH Score latest updates
SIXES! Suicidal from Karn Sharma. He drops it short and Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket. He then goes full and Bairstow hammers it over cow corner. This is a massive pressure release for SRH. Brilliant batting from Bairstow.
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 28 , Vijay Shankar 3)
SRH Score latest updates
8 runs off the over. Good one for SRH. They are playing sensibly here. A couple of twos and a four in that over. Jadeja not getting much turn. The spinners need to up the ante in order to stand any chance.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
SRH needs to just bat out the overs from here on to win the game. Raina needs to be creative in the field to pick wickets. The spinners will have to do it for the CSK. Another partnership of 30 odd will see SRH home.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Good use of the feet from Baristow, he charges and hammers it over the bowler Jadeja's head.
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 77/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Vijay Shankar 3)
SRH Score latest updates
Tahir mixed it up really well. The leg spinners and googly. The batsmen were cautious. There was a short delivery but Vijay missed his pull and it provided another instance of the pitch slowing down. Just 2 runs off the over.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 19 , Vijay Shankar 2)
SRH Score latest updates
Jadeja bowls another frugal over, giving away just four singles. The CSK bowlers would be looking to choke the scoring and also look for wickets now that Warner is gone. For SRH, the batsmen need to be sensible. They have been striking at a good rate and require less than 5 an over.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 17 , )
SRH Score latest updates
A brilliant over from Tahir. The wicket is getting slow and it's palpable. Tahir got some turn too in that over. He built the pressure giving away just three off five balls and then added cherry on the top with the wicket of Williamson.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Williamson departs!
Tahir is on his bike, celebrating. It gripped and turned and the extra bounce surprised Williamson, who ended up spooning it back to Tahir for a caught and bowled. Williamson looked to push it off the back foot but was surprised by the slowness of the delivery.
Williamson c and b Tahir 3(5)
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Warner has taken the game away from CSK and despite his dismissal, they are simply too far behind the game now. Sunrisers have polished off more than half of their target inside the powerplay. The bowling has been short and wide on both sides of the wicket allowing Warner to feast on the two inexperienced CSK opening bowlers. Even Imran Tahir couldn't do anything to stem the flow of runs as Warner hit him for three back to back boundaries in the over. Did CSK miss a trick by not playing Harbhajan tonight. He would have been handy with the ball in the powerplay.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 15 , Kane Williamson (C) 2)
SRH Score latest updates
An eventful over. Warner hit two fours off two balls, brought up his fifty and then went for one shot too many only to hit one straight to mid off. Williamson started off with a two behind square leg. 10 runs off the over. But one in which CSK got some relief with the wicket of Warner. The Powerplay belonged to SRH.
SRH Score latest updates
OUT! Warner departs! A big wicket for Chahar and CSK! It's the slower delivery, Warner looks to go downtown again but is done in by change of pace. He hits it straight to mid off. But he has done his job here and it's time for the other batsmen to make sure they finish this off!
D Warner c du Plessis b Chahar 50(25)
SRH Score latest updates
FIFTY for Warner! FOURS! Warner going great guns, pulls a short delivery from Chahar over square leg for a four and then hammers a forehand tennis shot straight back over the bowler's head. He gets to his 50!
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/0 ( David Warner 42 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 15)
SRH Score latest updates
This is a good ploy by SRH. Attack the in form and the best spinner in the opposition side. Warner didn't let Tahir settle in and hit 3 fours in that over. Tahir didn't generate much turn and Warner made full use of it. The fifty is up for SRH. Remember, CSK openers too had put up a 50-run stand but they lost the plot later on. 14 runs off the over.
SRH Score latest updates
FOURS! Warner gets down and heaves it over square leg, off Tahir. He then gets down and reverse sweeps it over gully. He then drives the next one beautifully through extra cover. Three fours in a row. This is vintage Warner!
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 44/0 ( David Warner 29 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 14)
SRH Score latest updates
A poor over from Shardul. It is too error prone. He too didn't get his lengths right in that over. He was too full or short. The full deliveries were dispatched to boundaries. And Bairstow hit a short delivery over extra cover for three.
Finally, Raina brings on a spinner. Tahir into the attack.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Hammered! Warner gives himself room and smashes it over extra cover. Two in two!
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor delivery! A full toss outside off, a gift. Warner eases it through extra cover.
After 3 overs,SRH 32/0 ( Warner 20 , Bairstow 11)
SRH Score latest updates
Another 11-run over for SRH. Chahar struggled to get his lengths right. He was either too full or short. And when you are bowling against Warner, there is very little room for error. Warner hit a couple of fours in that over. Chahar didn't get much movement.
SRH Score latest updates
FOURS! Full from Chahar, Warner smashes it over his head and it races away! He then drops it short and Warner smashes it over cover. Poor bowling.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 21/0 ( David Warner 10 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 10)
SRH Score latest updates
Shardul started off with a very full delivery which was hit for a four by Bairstow but then was a little too short, giving away another boundary in process but he then tightened his lines and conceded just 3 runs after that. 11 off the over.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
SRH looking to get ahead of the game against a hard new ball. They know run scoring could be harder when the ball gets soft and spinners come into the attack. Raina should seriously consider bowling a spinner early in the powerplay.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Not convincing though! Warner slashes, gets an outside edge wide of third man, Tahir is lazy on the boundary line and it trickles away for four.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Bairstow welcomes Shardul with a boundary. Thumps it straight back past the bowler.
After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 10/0 ( David Warner 5 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 5)
SRH Score latest updates
Chahar starts off well. He was hit for a four in that over but that was a risky shot from Bairstow. He induced an outside edge off Bairstow which fell short of the third man and then beat Warner's outside edge. A couple of 2s made it 10 off the over.
Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end.
SRH Score latest updates
FOUR! Nicely done. Chahar drifts it on the pads a touch, Bairstow flicks it uppishly behind square leg.
The SRH openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - are out in the middle. Deepak Chahar will start off proceedings.
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Sunrisers have looked like Sunrisers today. The best bowling and fielding unit in IPL over the last few seasons. They were disciplined from the start, and apart from a brief period of some calculated stroke play from Faf du Plessis, always keeps the CSK batsmen on a leash. This is a slow pitch but 132 is the kind of target that only requires two good partnerships. CSK need to get the Top 3 as soon as possible. If any one of them plays till the end, then SRH will be home comfortably.
Rashid: "We didn't play on this pitch before, but I think it was a very good one. Bouncy. It was good, and the plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. In T20, if you bowl dot balls, then the wickets will come."
After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/5 ( Ambati Rayudu 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)
CSK Score latest updates
CSK post 132/5! Excellent finish from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled the first three balls very full and they yielded 3 singles. And then bowled a couple of bouncers which Jadeja couldn't connect. The last ball was hit in the gap but Warner fielded brilliantly for restrict CSK batsmen to just two. Just 5 runs off the final over. The WHOLE INNINGS WAS IN SLOW MOTION!
IPL 12 Match 33 SRH vs CSK at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.
Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.
SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson(c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 17, 2019
Also See
SRH vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Alzarri Joseph bowls Mumbai Indians to 40-run win
SRH vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Delhi Capitals win by 39 runs, move to 2nd spot
DC vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win