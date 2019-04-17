CSK post 132/5 ! Excellent finish from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled the first three balls very full and they yielded 3 singles. And then bowled a couple of bouncers which Jadeja couldn't connect. The last ball was hit in the gap but Warner fielded brilliantly for restrict CSK batsmen to just two. Just 5 runs off the final over. The WHOLE INNINGS WAS IN SLOW MOTION!

Rashid : "We didn't play on this pitch before, but I think it was a very good one. Bouncy. It was good, and the plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. In T20, if you bowl dot balls, then the wickets will come."

Sunrisers have looked like Sunrisers today. The best bowling and fielding unit in IPL over the last few seasons. They were disciplined from the start, and apart from a brief period of some calculated stroke play from Faf du Plessis, always keeps the CSK batsmen on a leash. This is a slow pitch but 132 is the kind of target that only requires two good partnerships. CSK need to get the Top 3 as soon as possible. If any one of them plays till the end, then SRH will be home comfortably.

Chahar starts off well. He was hit for a four in that over but that was a risky shot from Bairstow. He induced an outside edge off Bairstow which fell short of the third man and then beat Warner's outside edge. A couple of 2s made it 10 off the over.

FOUR ! Not convincing though! Warner slashes, gets an outside edge wide of third man, Tahir is lazy on the boundary line and it trickles away for four.

SRH looking to get ahead of the game against a hard new ball. They know run scoring could be harder when the ball gets soft and spinners come into the attack. Raina should seriously consider bowling a spinner early in the powerplay.

Shardul started off with a very full delivery which was hit for a four by Bairstow but then was a little too short, giving away another boundary in process but he then tightened his lines and conceded just 3 runs after that. 11 off the over.

FOURS! Full from Chahar, Warner smashes it over his head and it races away! He then drops it short and Warner smashes it over cover. Poor bowling.

Another 11-run over for SRH. Chahar struggled to get his lengths right. He was either too full or short. And when you are bowling against Warner, there is very little room for error. Warner hit a couple of fours in that over. Chahar didn't get much movement.

A poor over from Shardul. It is too error prone. He too didn't get his lengths right in that over. He was too full or short. The full deliveries were dispatched to boundaries. And Bairstow hit a short delivery over extra cover for three.

FOURS! Warner gets down and heaves it over square leg, off Tahir. He then gets down and reverse sweeps it over gully. He then drives the next one beautifully through extra cover. Three fours in a row. This is vintage Warner!

This is a good ploy by SRH. Attack the in form and the best spinner in the opposition side. Warner didn't let Tahir settle in and hit 3 fours in that over. Tahir didn't generate much turn and Warner made full use of it. The fifty is up for SRH. Remember, CSK openers too had put up a 50-run stand but they lost the plot later on. 14 runs off the over.

FIFTY for Warner! FOURS ! Warner going great guns, pulls a short delivery from Chahar over square leg for a four and then hammers a forehand tennis shot straight back over the bowler's head. He gets to his 50!

OUT! Warner departs! A big wicket for Chahar and CSK! It's the slower delivery, Warner looks to go downtown again but is done in by change of pace. He hits it straight to mid off. But he has done his job here and it's time for the other batsmen to make sure they finish this off!

An eventful over. Warner hit two fours off two balls, brought up his fifty and then went for one shot too many only to hit one straight to mid off. Williamson started off with a two behind square leg. 10 runs off the over. But one in which CSK got some relief with the wicket of Warner. The Powerplay belonged to SRH.

Warner has taken the game away from CSK and despite his dismissal, they are simply too far behind the game now. Sunrisers have polished off more than half of their target inside the powerplay. The bowling has been short and wide on both sides of the wicket allowing Warner to feast on the two inexperienced CSK opening bowlers. Even Imran Tahir couldn't do anything to stem the flow of runs as Warner hit him for three back to back boundaries in the over. Did CSK miss a trick by not playing Harbhajan tonight. He would have been handy with the ball in the powerplay.

Tahir is on his bike, celebrating. It gripped and turned and the extra bounce surprised Williamson, who ended up spooning it back to Tahir for a caught and bowled. Williamson looked to push it off the back foot but was surprised by the slowness of the delivery.

A brilliant over from Tahir. The wicket is getting slow and it's palpable. Tahir got some turn too in that over. He built the pressure giving away just three off five balls and then added cherry on the top with the wicket of Williamson.

Jadeja bowls another frugal over, giving away just four singles. The CSK bowlers would be looking to choke the scoring and also look for wickets now that Warner is gone. For SRH, the batsmen need to be sensible. They have been striking at a good rate and require less than 5 an over.

Tahir mixed it up really well. The leg spinners and googly. The batsmen were cautious. There was a short delivery but Vijay missed his pull and it provided another instance of the pitch slowing down. Just 2 runs off the over.

SRH needs to just bat out the overs from here on to win the game. Raina needs to be creative in the field to pick wickets. The spinners will have to do it for the CSK. Another partnership of 30 odd will see SRH home.

8 runs off the over. Good one for SRH. They are playing sensibly here. A couple of twos and a four in that over. Jadeja not getting much turn. The spinners need to up the ante in order to stand any chance.

SIXES! Suicidal from Karn Sharma. He drops it short and Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket. He then goes full and Bairstow hammers it over cow corner. This is a massive pressure release for SRH. Brilliant batting from Bairstow.

Looks like Vijay Shankar will play it safe and Bairstow will take the attacking role. Bairstow made sure that Karn Sharma doesn't get settled in and hit him for two sixes in that over. Shankar took two singles. 15 off the over. The required rate is below 4!

Do they change the pitch for Warner and Bairstow whenever they come in to bat? Clearly the two SRH openers have batted on a different plane today. Bairstow makes sure his side don't take the foot off the pedal by going after Karn Sharma and hitting him for two sixes in the over. SRH can navigate home with their eyes closed from here on.

Sensible from SRH and this is what they need. Shankar and Bairstow take two singles each to make it 4 off the over. Easy going.

OUT! Tahir gets his second. What a delivery! Length delivery outside off, zips away. Vijay leans forward and looks to defend but at the last moment looks to run it down to third man because of the turn. He ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper. Tahir sets off on his bike for celebrations.

What an over from Tahir, just one run and a wicket off it. He has bowled beautifully. The ball is stopping onto the batsmen and he bowled a beauty to remove Vijay Shankar. Tahir has bowled out, brilliant figures - 4-0-20-2.

Good stuff from Bairstow and Hooda. Not panicking despite the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Four singles taken along with a two. They require 22 off 36 balls. Should be very easy, need to pick up just the singles. No need to take risks.

There was a moment in the over where Hooda charged down the track and hit it uppishly inside out, at that time, the mind went, why do you want to take that risk? Why? He ended up mistiming it to deep cover. SRH managed 5 runs in the over, that's what they need! Bairstow brought up his half century and he's played extremely well!

Tahir doing what Tahir does for CSK. Takes the wickets. Keeps them quiet. But he needed a lot more support from the rest of the team. SRH cruising home despite their non-existent middle order.

Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.

FOUR! Hooda looking to finish it off now. Charges and lofts it over extra cover, off Karn. Doesn't connect it well but it still runs away.

OUT! Hooda perishes, looking to finish it off quickly. Again goes for a loft but helps it straight into the hands of the long off fielder. Just 2 needed though.

Bairstow finishes it off in style and he hammers one over long on, off Karn. He pumps his fist in air in delight. He carries his bat through and remains not out on 61. A much needed win for the SRH this. It looked like CSK missed MS Dhoni's captaincy and may be his batting as well.

Suresh Raina, CSK captain : I think it's a good wake-up call. We didn't capitalise on the start, and lost too many wickets along the way. We should have rotated the strike more in between. He's feeling better now, and might play the next game in Bangalore. He's been giving us a lot of breakthroughs in crucial times, and he's done it today as well. Couple of more games to go, hopefully we can turn things around.

CSK were listless today. They lacked planning, implementation, and leadership. It's an evening they would like to quickly put behind them. Raina triggered the collapse with bat when he played a loose shot against Rashid, and CSK were never in the contest after that. A Warner blitz at the top took the wind out of their sails, and Bairstow stayed there till the end to avoid any surprises. One of those rare one-sided games involving CSK who lose a few but rarely lose so comprehensively. But is it really CSK if Dhoni is not playing. It's a question the team management will be wondering about thinking about their prospects in the coming years when Dhoni won't be around.

Bairstow : Really pleased to be there till the end. It's pretty handy having right and left hand combination (Talking about his and Warner's camaraderie). Today our bowlers did well to restrict them in the last 11 or 12 overs, they're improving in every game. It's a pleasure to play here, in front of these fans with the Orange Army behind us.

Warner : They're a fantastic ground and we appreciate their support. We've been a bit hesitant in our chases sometimes. The wicket was a bit two-paced. Credit to Jonny, we've mixed-and-matched well. It's always great. Fantastic support not just from Australia, but also from India.

Kane Williamson : It was a very good all-round performance. We played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over the years and on such surfaces he is a big threat to the opposition. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well.

And that brings us to the end of the 33rd match, with SRH moving up a spot in the points table. CSK, though, continue to occupy the top spot despite the six-wicket loss, and will seal their entry into the playoffs should they win their next game against RCB at Bengaluru.

OUT! Nadeem strikes! Watson is castled. Watson gives himself room, Nadeem spots it and gives it more air. Watson rocks back to cut but is done in by the flight. He misses and the ball hits the timber. The off stump is uprooted! Nadeem lets out a roar!

OUT! Shankar strikes straightaway! Back of a length delivery outside off, Du Plessis gives himself room to cut, but is done in by the extra bounce. He ends up edging it to the keeper. Shankar is elated. Both the openers back in the hut now.

OUT! Umpire's call! Rashid strikes and the last match hero and skipper for the night, Raina departs. It's a straighter one on middle, Raina gets down for a slog sweep but misses. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Rayudu asks Raina to go upstairs but replays show it was clipping the top of stumps.

OUT! Two in the over for Rashid! The googly does the trick. Nicely tossed up googly outside off, it's on the length area and spins back in. Jadhav comes forward and looks to flick it to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Jadhav opts for a review as umpire gives it out. Replays show it was clipping leg.

OUT! Brilliant from Khaleel! CSK losing the plot. It's that cutter outside off, Billings is done in by the change in pace and pushes it uppishly and straight to extra cover. Khaleel gives him a bit of a send off with a flying kiss. CSK losing the plot here.

IPL 12 Match 33 SRH vs CSK at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson(c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

