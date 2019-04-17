First Cricket
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
SRH vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Bairstow guides Sunrisers to six-wicket win

Date: Wednesday, 17 April, 2019 23:50 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 33 Match Result Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

132/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.6
Fours
11
Sixes
3
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ambati Rayudu not out 25 21 2 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out 10 20 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 21 0
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 22 1
137/4
Overs
16.5
R/R
8.3
Fours
14
Sixes
3
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow (W) not out 61 44 3 3
Yusuf Pathan not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 3 0 31 1
Shardul Thakur 3 0 31 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • And that brings us to the end of the 33rd match, with SRH moving up a spot in the points table. CSK, though, continue to occupy the top spot despite the six-wicket loss, and will seal their entry into the playoffs should they win their next game against RCB at Bengaluru. 

    For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodnight! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson: It was a very good all-round performance. We played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over the years and on such surfaces he is a big threat to the opposition. Warner's was a match-winning knock along with Jonny. We weren't quite ourselves in the last few matches and we wanted to come back to doing what we've always done well.

    Full Scorecard

  • David Warner is the Man of the Match for his blistering innings of 50 off 25 balls! 

    Warner: They're a fantastic ground and we appreciate their support. We've been a bit hesitant in our chases sometimes. The wicket was a bit two-paced. Credit to Jonny, we've mixed-and-matched well. It's always great. Fantastic support not just from Australia, but also from India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bairstow: Really pleased to be there till the end. It's pretty handy having right and left hand combination (Talking about his and Warner's camaraderie). Today our bowlers did well to restrict them in the last 11 or 12 overs, they're improving in every game. It's a pleasure to play here, in front of these fans with the Orange Army behind us. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    CSK were listless today. They lacked planning, implementation, and leadership. It's an evening they would like to quickly put behind them. Raina triggered the collapse with bat when he played a loose shot against Rashid, and CSK were never in the contest after that. A Warner blitz at the top took the wind out of their sails, and Bairstow stayed there till the end to avoid any surprises. One of those rare one-sided games involving CSK who lose a few but rarely lose so comprehensively. But is it really CSK if Dhoni is not playing. It's a question the team management will be wondering about thinking about their prospects in the coming years when Dhoni won't be around. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Suresh Raina, CSK captain: I think it's a good wake-up call. We didn't capitalise on the start, and lost too many wickets along the way. We should have rotated the strike more in between. He's feeling better now, and might play the next game in Bangalore. He's been giving us a lot of breakthroughs in crucial times, and he's done it today as well. Couple of more games to go, hopefully we can turn things around. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! SRH win by 6 wickets!

    Bairstow finishes it off in style and he hammers one over long on, off Karn. He pumps his fist in air in delight. He carries his bat through and remains not out on 61. A much needed win for the SRH this. It looked like CSK missed MS Dhoni's captaincy and may be his batting as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    OUT! Hooda perishes, looking to finish it off quickly. Again goes for a loft but helps it straight into the hands of the long off fielder. Just 2 needed though.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Hooda looking to finish it off now. Charges and lofts it over extra cover, off Karn. Doesn't connect it well but it still runs away.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 54 , Deepak Hooda 7)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    Tahir doing what Tahir does for CSK. Takes the wickets. Keeps them quiet. But he needed a lot more support from the rest of the team. SRH cruising home despite their non-existent middle order. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 116/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 51 , Deepak Hooda 4)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    There was a moment in the over where Hooda charged down the track and hit it uppishly inside out, at that time, the mind went, why do you want to take that risk? Why? He ended up mistiming it to deep cover. SRH managed 5 runs in the over, that's what they need! Bairstow brought up his half century and he's played extremely well!

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Bairstow! He's played really sensibly. Mixed caution with aggression really well. Three fours and two sixes in his innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 111/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 48 , Deepak Hooda 2)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Good stuff from Bairstow and Hooda. Not panicking despite the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Four singles taken along with a two. They require 22 off 36 balls. Should be very easy, need to pick up just the singles. No need to take risks.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    Do they change the pitch for Warner and Bairstow whenever they come in to bat? Clearly the two SRH openers have batted on a different plane today. Bairstow makes sure his side don't take the foot off the pedal by going after Karn Sharma and hitting him for two sixes in the over. SRH can navigate home with their eyes closed from here on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/3 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 44 , Deepak Hooda 0)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    What an over from Tahir, just one run and a wicket off it. He has bowled beautifully. The ball is stopping onto the batsmen and he bowled a beauty to remove Vijay Shankar. Tahir has bowled out, brilliant figures - 4-0-20-2.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    OUT! Tahir gets his second. What a delivery! Length delivery outside off, zips away. Vijay leans forward and looks to defend but at the last moment looks to run it down to third man because of the turn. He ends up getting an outside edge to the keeper. Tahir sets off on his bike for celebrations.

    V Shankar c Billings b Tahir 7(11)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 43 , Vijay Shankar 7)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Sensible from SRH and this is what they need. Shankar and Bairstow take two singles each to make it 4 off the over. Easy going.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    Do they change the pitch for Warner and Bairstow whenever they come in to bat? Clearly the two SRH openers have batted on a different plane today. Bairstow makes sure his side don't take the foot off the pedal by going after Karn Sharma and hitting him for two sixes in the over. SRH can navigate home with their eyes closed from here on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 100/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 41 , Vijay Shankar 5)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Looks like Vijay Shankar will play it safe and Bairstow will take the attacking role. Bairstow made sure that Karn Sharma doesn't get settled in and hit him for two sixes in that over. Shankar took two singles. 15 off the over. The required rate is below 4!

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    SIXES! Suicidal from Karn Sharma. He drops it short and Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket. He then goes full and Bairstow hammers it over cow corner. This is a massive pressure release for SRH. Brilliant batting from Bairstow.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 28 , Vijay Shankar 3)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    8 runs off the over. Good one for SRH. They are playing sensibly here. A couple of twos and a four in that over. Jadeja not getting much turn. The spinners need to up the ante in order to stand any chance.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    SRH needs to just bat out the overs from here on to win the game. Raina needs to be creative in the field to pick wickets. The spinners will have to do it for the CSK. Another partnership of 30 odd will see SRH home. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Good use of the feet from Baristow, he charges and hammers it over the bowler Jadeja's head.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 77/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Vijay Shankar 3)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Tahir mixed it up really well. The leg spinners and googly. The batsmen were cautious. There was a short delivery but Vijay missed his pull and it provided another instance of the pitch slowing down. Just 2 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 19 , Vijay Shankar 2)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Jadeja bowls another frugal over, giving away just four singles. The CSK bowlers would be looking to choke the scoring and also look for wickets now that Warner is gone. For SRH, the batsmen need to be sensible. They have been striking at a good rate and require less than 5 an over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/2 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 17 , )

    SRH Score latest updates 

    A brilliant over from Tahir. The wicket is getting slow and it's palpable. Tahir got some turn too in that over. He built the pressure giving away just three off five balls and then added cherry on the top with the wicket of Williamson.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    OUT! Williamson departs!

    Tahir is on his bike, celebrating. It gripped and turned and the extra bounce surprised Williamson, who ended up spooning it back to Tahir for a caught and bowled. Williamson looked to push it off the back foot but was surprised by the slowness of the delivery. 

    Williamson c and b Tahir 3(5)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    Warner has taken the game away from CSK and despite his dismissal, they are simply too far behind the game now. Sunrisers have polished off more than half of their target inside the powerplay. The bowling has been short and wide on both sides of the wicket allowing Warner to feast on the two inexperienced CSK opening bowlers. Even Imran Tahir couldn't do anything to stem the flow of runs as Warner hit him for three back to back boundaries in the over. Did CSK miss a trick by not playing Harbhajan tonight. He would have been handy with the ball in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/1 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 15 , Kane Williamson (C) 2)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    An eventful over. Warner hit two fours off two balls, brought up his fifty and then went for one shot too many only to hit one straight to mid off. Williamson started off with a two behind square leg. 10 runs off the over. But one in which CSK got some relief with the wicket of Warner. The Powerplay belonged to SRH.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    OUT! Warner departs! A big wicket for Chahar and CSK! It's the slower delivery, Warner looks to go downtown again but is done in by change of pace. He hits it straight to mid off. But he has done his job here and it's time for the other batsmen to make sure they finish this off!

    D Warner c du Plessis b Chahar 50(25) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FIFTY for Warner! FOURS! Warner going great guns, pulls a short delivery from Chahar over square leg for a four and then hammers a forehand tennis shot straight back over the bowler's head. He gets to his 50!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/0 ( David Warner 42 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 15)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    This is a good ploy by SRH. Attack the in form and the best spinner in the opposition side. Warner didn't let Tahir settle in and hit 3 fours in that over. Tahir didn't generate much turn and Warner made full use of it. The fifty is up for SRH. Remember, CSK openers too had put up a 50-run stand but they lost the plot later on. 14 runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOURS! Warner gets down and heaves it over square leg, off Tahir. He then gets down and reverse sweeps it over gully. He then drives the next one beautifully through extra cover. Three fours in a row. This is vintage Warner!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 44/0 ( David Warner 29 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 14)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    A poor over from Shardul. It is too error prone. He too didn't get his lengths right in that over. He was too full or short. The full deliveries were dispatched to boundaries. And Bairstow hit a short delivery over extra cover for three. 

    Finally, Raina brings on a spinner. Tahir into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Hammered! Warner gives himself room and smashes it over extra cover. Two in two!

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Poor delivery! A full toss outside off, a gift. Warner eases it through extra cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,SRH 32/0 ( Warner 20 , Bairstow 11)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Another 11-run over for SRH. Chahar struggled to get his lengths right. He was either too full or short. And when you are bowling against Warner, there is very little room for error. Warner hit a couple of fours in that over. Chahar didn't get much movement. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOURS! Full from Chahar, Warner smashes it over his head and it races away! He then drops it short and Warner smashes it over cover. Poor bowling.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 21/0 ( David Warner 10 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 10)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Shardul started off with a very full delivery which was hit for a four by Bairstow but then was a little too short, giving away another boundary in process but he then tightened his lines and conceded just 3 runs after that. 11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    SRH looking to get ahead of the game against a hard new ball. They know run scoring could be harder when the ball gets soft and spinners come into the attack. Raina should seriously consider bowling a spinner early in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Not convincing though! Warner slashes, gets an outside edge wide of third man, Tahir is lazy on the boundary line and it trickles away for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Bairstow welcomes Shardul with a boundary. Thumps it straight back past the bowler. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 10/0 ( David Warner 5 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 5)

    SRH Score latest updates 

    Chahar starts off well. He was hit for a four in that over but that was a risky shot from Bairstow. He induced an outside edge off Bairstow which fell short of the third man and then beat Warner's outside edge. A couple of 2s made it 10 off the over. 

    Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates 

    FOUR! Nicely done. Chahar drifts it on the pads a touch, Bairstow flicks it uppishly behind square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The SRH openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - are out in the middle. Deepak Chahar will start off proceedings.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    Sunrisers have looked like Sunrisers today. The best bowling and fielding unit in IPL over the last few seasons. They were disciplined from the start, and apart from a brief period of some calculated stroke play from Faf du Plessis, always keeps the CSK batsmen on a leash. This is a slow pitch but 132 is the kind of target that only requires two good partnerships. CSK need to get the Top 3 as soon as possible. If any one of them plays till the end, then SRH will be home comfortably. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid: "We didn't play on this pitch before, but I think it was a very good one. Bouncy. It was good, and the plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. In T20, if you bowl dot balls, then the wickets will come."

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/5 ( Ambati Rayudu 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)

    CSK Score latest updates 

    CSK post 132/5! Excellent finish from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled the first three balls very full and they yielded 3 singles. And then bowled a couple of bouncers which Jadeja couldn't connect. The last ball was hit in the gap but Warner fielded brilliantly for restrict CSK batsmen to just two. Just 5 runs off the final over. The WHOLE INNINGS WAS IN SLOW MOTION!

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 33 SRH vs CSK at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Bairstow lucky to survive in that over. He mistimed his pull and Watson at mid-wicket managed to get just a hand to it. But then sense prevailed and they resorted back to singles. 6 singles and two wides in that over. Just 9 needed off 24 now.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson(c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019

