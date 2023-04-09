Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 IPL champions, are having a tough time opening their winning account this IPL season. They have lost both of their matches so far; Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated them by 72 runs in the first match and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the second match by 5 wickets with 24 balls remaining.

The team, led by South Africa’s skipper Aiden Markram, has failed to put up a good performance in any department of the game.

In their first game against RR, chasing a total of 203, they could hardly put up 131 runs on the board in 20 overs. Similarly in the second match against LSG, they could manage to score only 121 runs, which were chased down very easily by the KL Rahul-led Lucknow in 16 overs for five wickets.

The side’s inability to score big lies in the problem of losing wickets in quick succession and the inability to hold and stabilise the batting line.

This fault line has attracted the ire of experts and this time it was veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who went on to claim that the team lacked the potential to cross even 170 runs.

Analysing the SRH vs LSG match on his YouTube channel ‘Harbhajan Turbanator Singh’, he said, “I don’t think SRH has a batting unit that can put up a score of 170-190. If Markram doesn’t score, the task becomes more difficult. Tripathi is a skilful player and there is no doubt about it but he hasn’t done anything significant with the bat so far this season. Maybe he might score in the season further.”

SRH’s chief coach Brian Lara had also observed the problem of losing quick wickets.

“I think we are losing a lot of wickets in clumps. In the first game, we lost two wickets in the first over. Tonight (Friday), we lost three wickets in seven balls which changed the complexion of the game. So, we definitely have to look at our batting and come up with a solution for it,” said the West Indian great during the post-match press conference after defeat to LSG.

