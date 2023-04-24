'Sports, not just cricket, unites': Shoaib Malik bats for resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has called for resumption of cricketing rivalry with India, saying that a lot of things “can get better” if the two nations meet each other on the cricket field more often.

Malik, the only active cricketer to have played in the 1990s (though Chris Gayle hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet), made the comment on the Score show on Geo Sports when asked about the resumption of the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry — one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of sport.

“Sports, not just cricket, unites. This is the best way. Whenever we get opportunity, we should travel to each other’s country. Neighbours have the most rights on each other. We are neighbours and I pray that sports revives in both our countries. Even now, if you see the biggest match of ICC is India-Pakistan only. Even not just Pakistan-India fans, but even from the other countries love to see us play,” Malik said.

“If the two countries can play, lots of things can get better,” added the former Pakistan captain, whose most recent international appearance was in November 2021 in the T20I series in Bangladesh right after the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Malik also commented on his marriage, saying he wasn’t spending much time with wife , Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza of late.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together),” Malik said after the show host asked if Mirza should help bring the two nations together.

