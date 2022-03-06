Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Spectacular start', Twitter lauds India after comprehensive win over Pakistan

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: 'Spectacular start', Twitter lauds India after comprehensive win over Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the Women's Cricket World Cup at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The first clash between arch rivals since India's victory in the 2017 World Cup ended with Pakistan all out in the 43rd over for 137 in reply to India's 244 for seven.

Pakistan had the upper hand when they had India six for 114 in the 34th over.

However, a 122-run seventh-wicket stand between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana rescued the innings to get the score up to 244 for seven.

Vastrakar, the player of the match, belted 67 off 59 deliveries before she was bowled by Fatima Sana at the start of the final over while Rana was unbeaten on 53 off 48.

Sidra Ameen was the top scorer of Pakistan with 30 runs while Diana Baig hit 24 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked a 4-wicket haul for India.

The cricket fraternity and the fans lauded the Indian team for its gutsy performance. Here's a look at some of the tweets:

With inputs from AFP

