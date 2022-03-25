Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • South African batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended for failing out-of-competition dope test

Cricket

South African batter Zubayr Hamza provisionally suspended for failing out-of-competition dope test

  • Agence France-Presse
  • March 25th, 2022
  • 20:29:34 IST

Dubai: South African batter Zubayr Hamza was on Friday provisionally suspended by the ICC for failing an out-of-competition dope test.

Hamza's dope sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January this year has been found to contain Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

"The ICC has charged South African batter Zubayr Hamza with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the world body said in a statement.

File image of South African batter Zubayr Hamza. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

File image of South African batter Zubayr Hamza. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

"Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance following the detection of Furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on 17 January 2022 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process."

Furosemide is a Specified Substance contained in Section S5 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List.

The ICC said proceedings against Hamza are ongoing and it will not make any further comment at this stage.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 25, 2022 20:29:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Skipper Tamim Iqbal says historic ODI series win 'one of biggest achievements' of his career
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Skipper Tamim Iqbal says historic ODI series win 'one of biggest achievements' of his career

Tamim said the victory was especially significant for himself and three other veterans of Bangladesh cricket — Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: What semi-final qualification scenarios look like for India, England and other teams
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: What semi-final qualification scenarios look like for India, England and other teams

With just a week left in the group stage of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, here's a look at the semi-final qualification scenarios.

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Johannesburg: South Africa win by 7 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Johannesburg: South Africa win by 7 wickets

Follow live scores from the second ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh on our blog.