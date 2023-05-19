Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Faf du Plessis has already indicated that he is open to playing again for South Africa.

Faf du Plessis is currently the Orange Cup holder in IPL 2023. AP

Dinesh Karthik feels that South Africa should pick his Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will take place in India in October and November. du Plessis last played international cricket in February 2021 for South Africa, but the former Proteas skipper is in top form, scoring 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and at a strike rate of 153.94.

“I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don’t take him to the World Cup. I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter,” Karthik said on The ICC Review.

“So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he’s there.”

Karthik also added that he’s not surprised to see Faf score consistently even at the age of 38.

“I’m not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he’s a terrific player. He’s a very good leader as well.

“In the last four, five years of IPL, he’s been very consistent and he’s just had another year where he’s been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful.”

du Plessis has already indicated that he is open to playing again for South Africa.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 13:28:57 IST

