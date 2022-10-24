Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live score T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in Hobart
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live score T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live score T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Score T20 World Cup: Catch Live score updates, commentary from South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

12:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match. Both the African nations are clubbed together in Group 2 and are opening their campaign at the stage. South Africa qualified for the stage before the World Cup, by virtue of ranking while Zimbabwe took the inroads of the qualifying stage followed by the group stages to reach here. You can read our preview below.

Highlights

title-img
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live score T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live: Zimbabwe cricket team in a file photo. AFP

South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview: Zimbabwe will look to continue their surprise run at the T20 World Cup when they open their Super 12 campaign against neighbours South Africa in Bellerive on Monday. The Craig Ervine-led side played confident cricket and topped the group stages, essentially knocking out two-time champions West Indies.

Prior to the tournament, they won eight of their last 10 games and also stunned Australia in an ODI match as well and have the likes of Sikandar Raza and Ervine in good form to give themselves a better push in a tournament where they are surrounded by higher quality teams.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in better shape as a team than their last T20 World Cup, where they couldn’t go beyond the Super 12 stages. Since then, they have played 13 T20Is but have only faced quality opponents like India and England during the period.

They have one of the fierce bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and have a quality spin department in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. Their main strength lies in their batting as likes of of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have entered the tournament in rich form while presence of Quinton de Kock Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram top the order add further power.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 24, 2022 13:30:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Complete squads after India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh make late changes
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Complete squads after India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh make late changes

The deadline for making changes to the squads has ended and any further changes would require special permission from ICC.

From anonymity to figuring in South Africa’s T20 World Cup plans, Tristan Stubbs’ rollercoaster journey
First Cricket News

From anonymity to figuring in South Africa’s T20 World Cup plans, Tristan Stubbs’ rollercoaster journey

Tristan Stubbs has had a rollercoaster of a ride in 2022 and was eventually rewarded with a place in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's 260/6 and other high totals in tournament history
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's 260/6 and other high totals in tournament history

As we build towards the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, we take a look at some of the highest totals in the history of the tournament.