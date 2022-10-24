South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live score T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe preview: Zimbabwe will look to continue their surprise run at the T20 World Cup when they open their Super 12 campaign against neighbours South Africa in Bellerive on Monday. The Craig Ervine-led side played confident cricket and topped the group stages, essentially knocking out two-time champions West Indies.

Prior to the tournament, they won eight of their last 10 games and also stunned Australia in an ODI match as well and have the likes of Sikandar Raza and Ervine in good form to give themselves a better push in a tournament where they are surrounded by higher quality teams.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in better shape as a team than their last T20 World Cup, where they couldn’t go beyond the Super 12 stages. Since then, they have played 13 T20Is but have only faced quality opponents like India and England during the period.

They have one of the fierce bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and have a quality spin department in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. Their main strength lies in their batting as likes of of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have entered the tournament in rich form while presence of Quinton de Kock Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram top the order add further power.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

