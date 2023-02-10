South Africa — the host of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 — will square off against Sri Lanka in the inaugural match of the competition on Friday at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Both teams will aim to pull off a promising start to the tournament since they have not got their hands on the coveted trophy so far. A win in the opening game will work as huge confidence for the victorious side and will put them in a comfortable position in Group A which also includes New Zealand and Bangladesh.

South Africa have featured in all seven editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup. They qualified for the semi-finals two times in 2014 and 2020. In the previous edition, the Proteas endured a defeat in the final-four round against Australia who eventually became the champions. But this time, they will have the support of the home crowd which can be a major factor. On the other hand, Sri Lanka failed to move past the group stage in the 2020 edition. The island nation has never qualified for the knockout stage in the history of the tournament.

South Africa, led by Sune Luus, will be brimming with confidence as they are coming off a win in the tri-series including India and West Indies in their own backyard. In the final match, they defeated the Harmanpreet Kaur-steered unit by 5 wickets. As their last major assignment, Sri Lanka appeared in the Asia Cup in October 2022 and finished as the runners-up, being beaten by India in the summit clash.

All you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka:

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka be held?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will begin on 10 February, Friday.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar Mobile App and Website.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group A match between South Africa and Sri Lanka Full Squads:

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.