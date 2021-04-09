South Africa vs Pakistan: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma out of T20 series with injured hamstring

Johannesburg: Recently-appointed South African white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan, which starts on Saturday, because of a hamstring injury.
It is a further blow to South Africa, who are already missing five leading players because of Indian Premier League commitments.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen will take over as captain for the four-match series which gets underway at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Among the South African absentees not involved in the IPL are opening batsman Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius, while batsman Rassie van der Dussen is still recovering from a quad muscle injury.
⚠️ SQUAD UPDATE
Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out through injury. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the team in the #KFCT20 Series#SAvPAK #SeeUsOnThePitch@KFCSA pic.twitter.com/478gFcwoph
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 9, 2021
Hendricks has left the squad for the birth of his first child, while Pretorius has not fully recovered from a broken rib.
#BreakingNews Proteas white-ball captain, @tbavuma10 has been ruled out of the upcoming four-match #KFCT20 international series against Pakistan after suffering a Grade One hamstring strain. #ProteasTeamUpdate #SAvPAK #Thread pic.twitter.com/1scRvBltsf
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 9, 2021
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and leg-spinner Imran Tahir will be taking the field in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings as the first innings in Johannesburg draws to a close, while fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are contracted to Delhi.
David Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals.
Five top South African players including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller, and Anrich Nortje will be available only for the first two ODIs against Pakistan before they fly to India to begin their quarantine period ahead of the IPL beginning 9 April.