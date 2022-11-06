Result: South Africa lost to the Netherlands by 13 runs and as result were knocked out of the T20 World Cup. India have now qualified for the semi-finals. The winner of the Bangladesh and Pakistan match will be the second semi-finalist.

Preview: South Africa will be heavily favoured to come out on top in their final Super 12 fixture, and qualify for the T20 World Cup knockouts in the process, when they take on Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday.

South Africa currently sit at the second spot in Group 2 on the points table, behind India, and would’ve regained the top spot from the Men in Blue and confirmed their entry into the semi-finals had they beaten Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday.

Instead, they wasted a superb start with the ball with some wayward bowling in the back half of the Pakistan innings and then lost wickets in a cluster during the chase to suffer a 33-run loss in a rain-affected game. The defeat came as a blessing for Pakistan, who ensured their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts remain intact.

Netherlands are set to catch the flight back home along with Zimbabwe at the end of the Super 12s campaign, with four teams in Group 2 still mathematically alive at the moment. The Dutch, whose only victory in the Super 12s came in the form of a five-wicket win against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, will however, hope to spoil the Proteas’ party even if they don’t have much left to play for.

A defeat for South Africa will ensure that India move to the semi-finals along with the winner of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match that takes place at the same venue right after.

Squads:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen.

