New Delhi: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hit back hard at an Indian fan who mocked the Proteas' recent 107-run win over England in the first Test of the four-match series.

The 36-year-old pacer, a veteran of 93 Tests and 125 ODIs, took to Twitter to congratulate South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and newly-appointed coach Mark Boucher after the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Well done to the Proteas!

Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill.

All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co.

Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

But an Indian fan tried to mock the win, replying on Steyn's post that it was just a win on home turf to which, the pacer replied: "I guess India in India also doesn''t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot."

Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.. — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) December 30, 2019

I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either...

And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

The win enabled South Africa to open its account in the ICC World Test Championship after a forgettable year, when they went down 0-3 against India in October.

