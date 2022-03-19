South Africa vs Bangladesh: Visitors clinch first-ever victory in Rainbow Nation with 38-run win in first ODI

Bangladesh ended their victory drought in South Africa with a 38-run win in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan led a strong Bangladesh batting effort, hitting 77 off 64 balls as Bangladesh made 314 for seven after being sent in.

Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed reduced South Africa to 36-3 in reply.

Rassie van der Dussen hit 86 and David Miller made a hard-hit 79 but South Africa were bowled out for 276.

Bangladesh had previously lost every match they played against the Proteas in South Africa — six Tests, nine one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 314-7 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 41, Litton Das 50, Shakib Al Hasan 77, Yasir Ali 50; M. Jansen 2-57, K. Maharaj 2-56).

South Africa 276 in 48.5 overs (H. van der Dussen 86, D. Miller 79; Shoriful Islam 2-47, Taskin Ahmed 3-37, Mehidy Hasan 4-61).

Result: Bangladesh won by 38 runs.

Series: Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.

Toss: South Africa

Remaining matches:

March 20, Johannesburg (day)

March 23, Centurion (day/night)

