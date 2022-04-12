Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • South Africa vs Bangladesh: Proteas make two COVID-19 replacements on Day 4 of 2nd Test

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Proteas make two COVID-19 replacements on Day 4 of 2nd Test

  • April 12th, 2022
Two players were withdrawn from South Africa's team on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Batter Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were replaced by Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman. It was a first Test cap for specialist batsman Zondo, although he was unable to bat because both South African innings had been completed.

The replacements were made in line with a decision made by the International Cricket Council in June 2020 to allow substitutes in Test matches for players testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa, it was also in accordance with a protocol agreed between CSA and the Bangladesh board before the tour.

