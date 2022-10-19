SA vs BAN World Cup warm-up HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off without a ball bowled

RESULT: The match between South Africa and Bangladesh was called off

South Africa vs Bangladesh warm-up match is an odd contest in terms of the teams’ form and the fact that both are part of the same group in the Super 12 stage. The warm-up matches have been scheduled against teams from opposite groups, except for this one.

The Proteas crushes New Zealand in their previous warm-up match. They chased down the target of 99 runs in 11 overs after dismantling the Kiwis in 17 overs and an additional ball.

Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten half-century and guided his team to a comfortable run chase. Earlier in the first innings, Keshav Maharaj led the bowling picking up three wickets, while others around him ably supported him as the bowling unit hunted in a pack.

But Temba Bavuma did not play, and his batting form will continue to remain a concern for South Africa until he gets amongst runs.

Bangladesh, on the contrary, seem to be at their lowest in recent times. They have proved to be a dangerous side in T20Is and have given top sides a run for their money. However, they have been on a losing spree for quite a while.

Afghanistan crushed them by a mammoth 62 runs in the first warm-up game as the Bangla tigers were bundled out for 98.

It will be worthwhile to see if they can put up any fight in the practice game today, for South Africa to have any real practice.

