South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights, T20 World Cup Group 1 match: SA win by 10 wickets

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday.

Both teams made multiple changes to their lineups for what is the final group match of the ongoing tournament. While the Proteas brought Anneke Bosch and Ayabonga Khaka in for Delmi Tucker and Masabata Klaas, the Bangladeshis made three changes — Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam and Lata Mondal for Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Ritu Moni.

Bangladesh are already out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, having lost all of their matches so far and are lying at the bottom of the points table. For the Proteas, on the other hand, the 20th match of the tournament is a must-win clash, for a defeat could allow New Zealand to scrape through to the knockouts.

Should they win, South Africa will face Group 2 toppers England in the second semi-final on Friday.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter

South Africa: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

