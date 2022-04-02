South Africa vs Bangladesh: Harmer back with a bang for Proteas as Bangladesh slip to 98/4 on Day 2 at Kingsmead

Durban: Bangladesh slipped to 98-4 on Day 2 of the first Test as off-spinner Simon Harmer enjoyed his return to the South Africa team on Friday with all four of those wickets.

Harmer, whose last Test was in 2015, gave South Africa control with the wickets of Shadman Islam (9), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), captain Mominul Haque (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7) for his 4-42 off 20 overs.

The 33-year-old Harmer had also earlier made his highest Test score of 38 not out as the South African tailenders added valuable runs to see the home team post 367 all out in its first innings.

That meant Bangladesh was 269 runs behind at stumps on the second day at Kingsmead.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was 44 not out at the end of the day and held the key to the Bangladesh first innings. He was joined at the crease by quick bowler Taskin Ahmed (0 not out), who was sent out as a nightwatchman after Mushfiqur's dismissal to avoid any more damage.

Bangladesh came into the Test with high hopes after securing a first one-day series win in South Africa last week. But South Africa was slowly starting to assert itself on the first of two Tests.

Temba Bavuma made 93 to guide South Africa to its solid first-innings score. He completed his 18th Test half-century on the first day but has still only got one Test hundred to his name, back in 2016. He fell seven runs short this time when he was bowled by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-94).

South Africa was 233-4 overnight after Bavuma had built a half-century partnership with Kyle Verreynne (28) on Day 1. He put together another with Keshav Maharaj (19) on Day 2 but missed out on that century again when Mehidy got one to turn back sharply and into Bavuma's stumps via a deflection off a pad.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed was Bangladesh's main threat when the tourists were in the ascendancy in the first session of the day. He removed Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder off successive balls and had figures of 4-92 to lead the Bangladesh bowling effort. Bavuma and Maharaj also were dismissed in the space of two balls.

But Harmer performed with the bat, too, hitting four fours and a six in his 38 not out. With him there, South Africa's last two wickets put on 69 runs.

