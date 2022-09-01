South Africa T20 League: Official name, auction date, overall purse, player limits, and all you need to know

The all new Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 league is grabbing headlines with team announcements, player signings, and all other sorts of information.

The tournament commissioner Graeme Smith, however, made several key announcements on Wednesday, including the name of the league and auction date and more.

IPL franchises, which have acquired all the six teams in the league, will be permitted to sign up to seven international players and 10 South African players.

The league is currently registering players and the list of the players available will be provided to the franchises ahead of the auctions.

The T20 league will clash with Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), UAE’s ILT20, and the Bangladesh Premier League as well. However, with India’s investment, it is set to thrive.

So far, several international stars including Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, and Moeen Ali have signed up for the league besides the top South African players.

CSA have shared significant details about the tour through a press release.

Here is all you need to know about the league –

What will the league be called/ named?

The CSA’s new league will be named as the ‘SA20’ league.

“We selected a name for its simplicity and something that can be uniquely ours as we enter this new and exciting phase of cricket in South Africa. Dropping the T in T20 cricket shows our intention to be different,” Smith said in the release.

When will the auctions for the league be held?

The auctions for the league (to be played in January – February 2023) are set to be held on 19 September. The player registrations were closed on Sunday evening.

What will be the overall purse amount available to each franchise?

The franchises will have an overall purse of $2 million and can use the amount remaining after pre-auction signings to sign more players at the auctions.

What will be the cap on total number of players available to each franchise?

A franchise can sign a maximum of 17 players – upto seven international players and 10 South Africans. During the pre-auction signings the franchises were allowed to acquire five players – one South African international, one South African domestic, and three overseas players.

What will be player limit for fielding an XI?

The format for fielding an XI will be similar to the IPL – seven South African players and a maximum of four overseas players.

What will be the course of action in case a player signed with multiple leagues being played at the same time?

Till now, two players – Rashid Khan and Liam Livingstone have signed with SA20 and the BBL. Both the players have made themselves available for only part of the BBL as they had signed with CSA first.

“The Big Bash has created a different structure where they have allowed players to play for a portion of the Big Bash. The players that have signed for our league will be there [Australia] for the first couple of days of January and then they will come across to South Africa. They will be here when their team owners require them in South Africa. They will be available fully for the South African league,” Smith explained.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.