South Africa opener Lizelle Lee announces international retirement

Johannesburg: South Africa opening batter Lizelle Lee took to social media on Friday to announce her retirement from international cricket.

The 30-year-old batter called time on her nine-year international career, having represented South Africa in 184 matches in which she accumulated 5,253 runs across formats that included four centuries.

Having made her debut in September 2013, Lee made a name for herself as a fiery opener and has remained in the top 20 ICC Rankings for Women's ODI batters since 2016. She has also reigned supreme as the No.1 ODI batter in 2018 and 2021.

The past year, in particular, was a fruitful year in the 50-over format for South African star. In 11 matches, she accumulated 632 runs at a stunning average of 90.28, including a century against India and five half-centuries. For her brilliant performances, she was awarded the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Lee was part of four of South Africa's Women's T20 World Cup campaigns and two editions of the Women's World Cup.

She played a crucial role in South Africa's run into the semi-finals in the 2017 Women's World Cup in England. She amassed 269 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.83 while striking at 103.46.

"It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket. From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past 8 years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas. I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world," posted Lee on her Twitter.

"It has been an incredible journey and it would not have been possible without everyone who has supported me during my international career. I want to thank my family, especially my wife Tanja for all the sacrifices they have made for me to live out my dream to represent my country. Thank you to CSA, SACA and all stakeholders involved for the opportunities and support you afforded me to make my dreams of playing for the Proteas come true," she added.

In the shortest format, she is one of the only two centurions for South African women. Her 60-ball 101 came against Thailand in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. She retires as the Proteas' highest run-scorer in T20Is with 1896 runs in 82 matches.

