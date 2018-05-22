First Cricket
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 55 May 20, 2018
DEL Vs MUM
Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Sourav Ganguly’s book 'A Century is Not Enough' likely to be adopted into a biopic by Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji

Alt Balaji, a subscription-based video on demand platform under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited, is in talks with Sourav Ganguly to make a biopic on his book.

FirstCricket Staff, May 22, 2018

Sourav Ganguly's cricketing career is set to get the silver screen treatment as Alt Balaji has expressed interest in making a biopic based on his book, A Century is not Enough.

Alt Balaji, a subscription-based video on demand platform under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited, is in talks with the former Indian captain, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar share a light moment during the book launch of Ganguly's book. AFP

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar share a light moment during the book launch of Ganguly's book. AFP

In 2017, a biopic on Sachin Tendulkar titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Neeraj Pandey’s Dhoni: The Untold Story based on the journey of Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role had enjoyed tremendous success. Apart from these films based on Indian cricketers, other sports movies like Dangal have also raked in a lot of money at the box office.

Ganguly's book, which he described as a "mind book" during its launch back in February, traces his journey from Kolkata’s Biren Roy Road to the balcony at Lord’s. Ganguly addresses a variety of issues in the book — from the 1991-92 tour of Australia, making it count in England four years later and all the way to the final days of his cricketing career towards the end of the 2008 season.

One of the most interesting aspects of the book was the overall view that Ganguly presents of his relationship with his vice-captain Rahul Dravid. It would be interesting to see the journey of one of India's most successful captains come alive on the screen.

According to reports, Ganguly has already held a round of talks with the production house and he wishes to see a renowned Kolkata director at the helm of the biopic, though Ekta wants a Mumbai director.

Ganguly was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “I have had a few discussions with Balaji, though nothing is final yet. I’ll have more details once we take this forward.”

For fans of Indian cricket, it would be a treat to relive the famous jersey-waving celebration after the Men in Blue under Ganguly defeated England in the Natwest final at Lord's.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

