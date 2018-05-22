Sourav Ganguly's cricketing career is set to get the silver screen treatment as Alt Balaji has expressed interest in making a biopic based on his book, A Century is not Enough.

Alt Balaji, a subscription-based video on demand platform under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited, is in talks with the former Indian captain, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

In 2017, a biopic on Sachin Tendulkar titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Neeraj Pandey’s Dhoni: The Untold Story based on the journey of Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role had enjoyed tremendous success. Apart from these films based on Indian cricketers, other sports movies like Dangal have also raked in a lot of money at the box office.

Ganguly's book, which he described as a "mind book" during its launch back in February, traces his journey from Kolkata’s Biren Roy Road to the balcony at Lord’s. Ganguly addresses a variety of issues in the book — from the 1991-92 tour of Australia, making it count in England four years later and all the way to the final days of his cricketing career towards the end of the 2008 season.

One of the most interesting aspects of the book was the overall view that Ganguly presents of his relationship with his vice-captain Rahul Dravid. It would be interesting to see the journey of one of India's most successful captains come alive on the screen.

According to reports, Ganguly has already held a round of talks with the production house and he wishes to see a renowned Kolkata director at the helm of the biopic, though Ekta wants a Mumbai director.

Ganguly was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “I have had a few discussions with Balaji, though nothing is final yet. I’ll have more details once we take this forward.”

For fans of Indian cricket, it would be a treat to relive the famous jersey-waving celebration after the Men in Blue under Ganguly defeated England in the Natwest final at Lord's.