A Kolkata community created a Lord’s balcony replica next to a Durag Puja pandal to commemorate Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration on the occasion.

Durga puja has evolved into an integral part of Indian culture over time, with countless individuals enjoying this event in their own distinctive manner while adhering to traditions.

Beyond religion, the significance of Durga Puja is appreciated as a celebration of kindness, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. Kolkata, the city of joy, becomes a glittering planet that draws people from every part of the country to witness this biggest festival here. Numerous pandals are built all around the city that amaze the visitors. Though the auspicious event is yet to begin officially, some pandals have already been made open.

On 27 August, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly – Kolkata’s very own Dada – inaugurated the Durga puja pandal of the Mitali Sangha community in Garia. The organisers have chosen Ganguly’s iconic Lord’s moment as their theme this year. The puja Committee set up a replica of Lord’s Balcony next to the pandal for him.

West Bengal | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly inaugurated Mitali Sangha community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata A temporary structure of Lord’s Pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal for Ganguly from Puja Committee. Iconic Lord’s moment is the theme of this puja pandal (27.09) pic.twitter.com/ElAI3Gqdel — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022



According to the organisers, they had made this special arrangement for Ganguly to celebrate the Indian legend’s 50th birthday this year. Along with the former cricketer, West Bengal’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Arup Biswas was also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Ganguly spent some moments there and also waved the tricolour from the Lord’s-like pavilion. A large number of fans arrived at the pandal to enjoy the beautiful sight.

Ganguly shares a special bonding with Lord’s since India’s historic NatWest tri-series win at the ground in 2002. The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Dada, beat hosts England in the summit game powered by outstanding batting performances of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif. During the chase of a mammoth 326-run target, Yuvraj scored 69 runs off 63 deliveries, while Kaif smashed a crucial 87 runs in 75 balls, taking the side across the victory line in what augured out to be a nail-biting thriller.

As soon as India confirmed the triumph, the skipper burst his emotions out and waved his t-shirt, bare chest, from the balcony. Ganguly also played a pivotal role in the victory, building a concrete foundation for the chase.

Coming in to open the innings with Virender Sehwag, the southpaw registered 60 runs off 40 balls including as many as 10 boundaries and a maximum to his name. The openers stitched a 100-run partnership before the middle order collapse and two youngsters had to take the mettle in their own hands.

