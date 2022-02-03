Sourav Ganguly says BCCI looking to host IPL 2022 league matches in Mumbai and Pune

There was a lot of dubiety regarding IPL 2022 being held this year amid a rapidly looming COVID-19 shadow owing to the Omicron wave. However, dates were announced, players were reshuffled, two new teams were introduced and upcoming the mega auction on 12 and 13 February is set to get the ball rolling.

However, there's was still confusion regarding where the matches would be played — on Indian soil or in UAE. As per a recent report by Sportstar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that IPL 2022 would most likely be played in India until and unless "COVID-19 hit the roof".

Ganguly also said the league matches would likely be played in Maharashtra — Mumbai and Pune — adding that a call for the knockout stage venues would be taken later.

It still remains to be determined whether spectators would be allowed in the stands.

The dates for IPL 2022 are yet to be issued by BCCI but as per hints by board secretary Jay Shah, the league may commence around March-end.

As for India's upcoming assignments, Ganguly also confirmed Bengaluru as the venue for the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in the report.

More to follow