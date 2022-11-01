Former captain Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that India will play in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India started their campaign with back-to-back wins over Pakistan and Netherlands respectively before losing to South Africa last Sunday in the Group 2 Super 12s match.

Despite the defeat to the Proteas, India still have a good chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Victories over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their next two matches should easily see India through to the last four stage.

The defeat to South Africa has brought a lot of criticism to Team India, but Ganguly has backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to reach the final of the tournament.

“India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone’s game,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Annual General Meeting.

Ganguly also extended his best wishes to brother Snehasish after being elected the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

“This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don’t have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup”, the former India captain said.

“Bengal is doing good. Every time they play good cricket. I hope new office bearers will also do good for the players. There are a lot of talents in Bengal cricket team like Shahbaz Ahmed, Shami is also playing. Mukesh Kumar is there”, he said.

Ganguly recently stepped down from the BCCI president post which is now held by former cricketer Roger Binny.

