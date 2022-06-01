Sourav Ganguly hints at ‘planning to start something’; Jay Shah clarifies he’s not quitting as BCCI chief

Sourav Ganguly hinted at 'planning to start something' in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, though not offering any details on the said venture.

The BCCI president, in his third year in the role and having earlier headed Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), added that he felt the initiative would "help a lot of people".

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," Ganguly wrote in the tweet, which has since led to plenty of speculation on social media about him quitting the board and likely entering politics.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, however, made it clear that Ganguly was not stepping down as the board president shortly after Ganguly's tweet.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a statement to PTI.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

It is learnt that Ganguly's tweet was a promotional one for an upcoming project of his.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.