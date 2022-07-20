Sourav Ganguly denies reports of playing in Legends League Cricket

BCCI chief Ganguly, whose last on-field appearance was during the Cricket All Stars event in the United States in 2015, had been linked to the second season of the league in various reports.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he is not making a return to the field in the second season of the Legends League Cricket hours after reports of him agreeing to play in the tournament.
Ganguly confirmed to PTI that he isn't part of any league. "I am not a part of any Legends League. The news is not true," he said.
Ganguly last played international cricket in 2008 in home Test series against Australia while continuing to play IPL till 2012. He took the role of mentoring after that period with now-defunct Pune Warriors and Delhi Capitals. He also played in the Cricket All-Stars Series played in USA in 2015. This was also the last time he played cricket at any level.
Legends League Cricket boasts of the presence of stalwarts such as Virender Sehwag (India), Harbhajan Singh (India), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Irfan Pathan (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Mitchell Johnson (Australia) and a lineup of other international players. On Wednesday, it added Shane Watson (Australia), Ravi Bopara (England), Matt Prior (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) to its players list.
Last week, iconic players like Brett Lee, Yusuf Pathan, Joginder Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, and Asghar Afghan had confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket.
With inputs from Agencies
