Outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he will move on to something else, after ending his tenure as the BCCI President.

Reports over the last couple of days have claimed Ganguly wanted to continue as the BCCI chief, but did not get the support from the state associations and other members.

“I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else,” he said at an event. “Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things,” he added.

Roger Binny is set to succeed Ganguly as the BCCI President. There has been no official statement from the BCCI about the matter. Ganguly confirmed that he will do something else.

“I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was East lacked talent to play at that level. You don’t become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly also said playing for India was tougher than administrative duties. “When you do back office work, sitting on tables, you have time to correct things. But if you nicked a delivery from Glenn McGrath on the first morning of a Test, you were out… that’s a major difference.

“You can’t play forever, you can’t be an administrator forever, but it has been great fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin.”

