'Is this real?': Soumya Tiwari's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's praise for India Women's U-19 T20 World Cup win

India U-19 women’s cricket team are on cloud nine after they won the inaugural T20 World Cup on 29 January. Congratulations poured in from every corner of the cricketing fraternity as the Shafali Verma-led brigade cruised to an easy win over England on Sunday.

After dismissing their opponents for a mere 68 runs, India managed to achieve the target in just 14.3 overs. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli extended his good wishes to the U-19 team.

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

“U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph,” Kohli had written.

Soumya Tiwari, one of the members of the U-19 squad who is a major Kohli fan, could not believe that her idol had tweeted about the team’s win. The youngster was one of the stars of the summit clash and was the joint top-scorer for India.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tiwari shared a screenshot of Kohli’s tweet and wrote, “Is this real? Like seriously what else u can ask for after the World Cup…” She ended her message with red heart emoji and a teary-eyed emoji in between.

In the U-19 World Cup final, which took place in South Africa’s Potchefstroom, India won the toss and elected to field. The bowling unit completely decimated England and never gave them a chance to gain the upper hand. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra scalped two wickets each. Sadhu was awarded the Player of the Match for her outstanding spell of 2/6 in 4 overs.

When it was time for India to bat, openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat departed for the dugout early, leaving India fumbling at 20/2. Though there were some concerns on whether India would get past the victory line or suffer a batting collapse similar to England, Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari steadied the innings.

Trisha was dismissed by Alexa Stonehouse just when the scoresheet read 66. The onus fell on Tiwari to score the winning runs, making it the first time in history that the Indian women’s cricket team has won an ICC tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.