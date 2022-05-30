Someone said our team was not good after the auctions, but we proved them wrong: Wriddhiman Saha

"Actions speak louder than words". This is exactly what Gujarat Titans did as they lifted the IPL 2022 on Sunday in Ahmedabad. A few months back, after the mega auction, the Titans had been written off by the pundits and experts.

But the new entrants silenced the critics in the best possible way. They won the cup.

After the win, GT's wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha had a savage response to what the analysts had said earlier.

"This is my 5th final and the 2nd final I have won, someone said our team was not good after the auctions, but we proved them wrong,” he said after the final.

The Titans locked horns with Rajasthan Royals in the final and the Hardik Pandya-led side restricted them to 130/9 in 20 overs. Pandya scalped a three-wicket haul for 17 runs in 4 overs.

READ: Hardik Pandya joins brother Krunal in elite IPL list

Later, Gujarat lost a couple of early wickets and were 23/2 when Pandya and Shubman Gill came in for the rescue and scored 63 runs for the third wicket. The skipper was eventually out for 34 off 30 deliveries while Gill remained uneaten at 45 off 43 as he along with David Miller (32* off 19) took the team over the line.

Saha himself had a decent run in the competition as he scored 317 runs in 11 matches for GT.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.