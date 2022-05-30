Hardik Pandya joins brother Krunal in elite IPL list

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya joined his brother Krunal in an elite list of players to win a Player of the match award in an IPL final.

Hardik led the Titans from the front to clinch the title in Ahmedabad on Sunday after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final. The right-handed player first scalped three wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs as the Royals were restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs and then chipped in with 34 off 30 as GT went over the line in the penultimate over.

The skipper had walked out to bat at a crucial stage after the Titans had lost two early wickets and were reduced to 23/2. Hardik along with Shubman Gill then provided the much-needed resistance as the two put up a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket before the captain eventually departed.

Both Pandya brothers have now won Player of the Match in an IPL Final. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 29, 2022

Later, Gill was joined by David Miller and the two batters made sure that there were no further fall of wickets as they scored an unbeaten stand of 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

READ: Hardik Pandya's all-round show helps him enter record books

Gill remained not out for a 43-ball 45 while Miller struck 32* off just 19 balls. Hardik was adjudged Player of the match for his all round show.

Krunal had achieved the similar feat back in IPL 2017 final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.