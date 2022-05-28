Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final, Live score and updates: Velocity win toss, elect to bowl first

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final LIVE UPDATES
Playing XI
Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya, Sophie Ecclestone
Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Velocity, Final Live score and match updates: Velocity have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first.
Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma (C), Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Simran Bahadur, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka
There is an even covering of grass on the track. The pitch might have some assistance for the batters and a high voltage encounter is on the cards.
The Supernovas topped the table while Velocity were placed at number two spot. However, all the three teams had same number of points but Supernovas and Velocity marched ahead as they had a better NRR.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final between Supernovas and Velocity.
Women's T20 Challenge Final, Supernovas vs Velocity, Live score and match updates: Velocity have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first.
PREVIEW: All eyes are on the Women’s T20 Challenge final as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Velocity this Saturday, 28 May. The two-time tournament champions will be looking to make a comeback after their recent defeat at the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity.
On the other hand, Velocity will also be looking to end the Women’s T20 Challenge with their maiden trophy. It will be an exciting contest to watch out for as both teams look well-matched. While the Supernovas will be backing on Pooja Vastrakar and Deandra Dottin, Velocity will be hopeful that batters like Shafali Verma and Kiran Nagvire perform once again.
When will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be played?
The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will take place on 28 May.
Where will the Supernovas vs Velocity match be held?
The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 final will be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
What time will the Supernova and Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match start?
The Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 final will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match on TV and online?
The Supernovas vs Velocity match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The Supernovas vs Velocity encounter will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 final.
Complete Squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Muskan Malik, Sune Luus, Chandu V, Alana King, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia, Ayushi Soni, Pooja Vastrakar, Rashi Kanojia, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh.
Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Simran Bahadur, P Chandra, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Aarti Sharad Kedar, Natthakan Chantham, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Laura Wolvaardt, Shivali Shinde, Shafali Verma, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka.
